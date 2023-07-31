PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
UNC Health doctor shot and killed in domestic incident at North Carolina park

Police said Gwendolyn Riddick was killed Sunday afternoon.
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.(UNC Health Rockingham)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A physician within the UNC Health system was shot and killed at a park in North Carolina on Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. at Freedom Park in Rockingham County, the Eden Police Department said.

Police said they were called to the park for a shooting and found 40-year-old Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick next to her car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old John Michael Powell, attempted to drive away from the scene but was taken into custody. He is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Powell was not given bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8.

Investigators determined the fatal shooting was an isolated incident between Riddick and Powell, who share a child. They said Sunday’s incident was the latest in a string of domestic issues between the two.

John Michael Powell
John Michael Powell(Eden Police Department)

UNC Health Rockingham confirmed that Riddick was a doctor within the system, having worked as part of the UNC Women’s Health at Eden team as an OB/GYN since 2021.

“Dr. Riddick was an extraordinary woman who made a difference in the lives of everyone she touched,” UNC Health said in a Facebook post. “We will remember her and the legacy of resilience and compassion she leaves behind. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. We will continue to provide support for our teammates and patients in the days to come.”

Eden Police Chief Clint Simpson called the incident a “senseless and tragic loss of life.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Eden Police at 336-623-9755 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

