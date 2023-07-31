Stray shower possible Monday, brief break from heat and humidity on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After storms rolled through part of the Charlotte area Sunday evening, rain chances are relatively low for the start of the new week.

A stray shower is possible Monday, as we endure our last day before a brief break from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of the week though, temperatures will start to climb once again, potentially bringing more rain.

