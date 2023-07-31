PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stray shower possible Monday, brief break from heat and humidity on the way

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will cool off some, bringing some relief.
We will soon be getting a brief break from the blistering summer temperatures.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After storms rolled through part of the Charlotte area Sunday evening, rain chances are relatively low for the start of the new week.

A stray shower is possible Monday, as we endure our last day before a brief break from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of the week though, temperatures will start to climb once again, potentially bringing more rain.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Matthews gas station Sunday afternoon.
Three people injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power
Two people were injured and a portion of South Tryon Street is shut down because of an...
Traffic Alert: Portion of South Tryon Street in Charlotte closed

Latest News

We will soon be getting a brief break from the blistering summer temperatures.
Stray shower possible Monday, brief break from heat and humidity on the way
Upwards of 3,000 residents without power following recent storms.
Charlotte area residents without power after Severe weather
Sunday futurecast
A drop in temperatures, humidity is on its way
After an active end to Saturday for some, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-70s...
A drop in temperatures, humidity is on its way