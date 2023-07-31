PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Security footage released after 6 migrant workers hit at Lincolnton Walmart

All six migrant workers were taken to Atrium Health to be treated for their injuries.
Police said the driver of the SUV intentionally hit the six migrant workers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Security footage showing the vehicle police say intentionally hit six migrant workers Sunday in Lincolnton has been released.

The incident happened shortly at 1:17 p.m., at the North Generals Boulevard Walmart store in Lincolnton, police said.

Security footage shows the driver of the midsize black SUV drive over a curb in the parking lot and through a line of people who appeared to be boarding a bus.

All six migrant workers were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln to be treated for their injuries, none of which appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

The driver of the SUV was described by police as an older white man. While the assault appeared to be intentional, a motive is still under investigation.

The Lincolnton Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the department at 704-736-8900.

