Security footage released after 6 migrant workers hit at Lincolnton Walmart

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Security footage showing the vehicle police say intentionally hit six migrant workers Sunday in Lincolnton has been released.

The incident happened shortly at 1:17 p.m., at the North Generals Boulevard Walmart store in Lincolnton, police said.

Security footage shows the driver of the midsize black SUV drive over a curb in the parking lot and through a line of people who appeared to be boarding a bus.

All six migrant workers were taken to Atrium Health Lincoln to be treated for their injuries, none of which appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

The driver of the SUV was described by police as an older white man. While the assault appeared to be intentional, a motive is still under investigation.

The Lincolnton Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the department at 704-736-8900.

