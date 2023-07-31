PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Racing stars Marks, Chastain, Suarez and Trackhouse Racing ioin Cook Out Summer Shootout Champions Night

Team owner Justin Marks and NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain will host a Trackhouse Block Party on Champions Night presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Tuesday’s action will also see champions crowned in six Legend Car and Bandolero divisions, a...
Tuesday’s action will also see champions crowned in six Legend Car and Bandolero divisions, a Cook Out Summer Shootout driver autograph session and a sensational fireworks show.(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Weeks before they return to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 NASCAR Playoff showdown, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will join team owner Justin Marks to host a Trackhouse Block Party on the final night of the Cook Out Summer Shootout.

Highlights from the action-packed night include:

  • Fans can snag a photo on the concourse with the Trackhouse Racing drivers Chastain and Suarez from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
  • Marks and members of the Trackhouse Racing team will take part in a no-holds-barred school bus race around the frontstretch quarter-mile at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chastain and Suarez will serve as dignitaries for the school bus slobberknocker, kicking off the action by giving the command to fire engines and waving the green flag.
  • Special Olympics gold-medalist and Charlotte-native Phillip Blount will be recognized for his outstanding performance at the 2023 Special Olympic World Summer Games.
  • At the conclusion of the night’s on-track action, fans will be welcomed on the frontstretch for an autograph session featuring all of the Cook Out Summer Shootout drivers.
  • The night will wrap up with a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

The 30th Summer Shootout season’s eight-week showdown of Legend cars and Bandoleros will crown its victors as they cross the finish line on Champions Night presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Champions will be awarded across six divisions: Boston Reid & Company Pro, Old Armor Beer Co. Masters, VP Racing Semi-Pro, UNC Charlotte Young Lions, Bojangles Outlaws and Bandolero Bandits.

Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For $5 off admission, wear current or past summer shootout drivers’ merchandise. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Matthews gas station Sunday afternoon.
Three people injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power
Two people were injured and a portion of South Tryon Street is shut down because of an...
Traffic Alert: Portion of South Tryon Street in Charlotte closed

Latest News

Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
CIRCUIT DE SPA FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM - JULY 30: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, leads Kevin...
Belgian blues for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Thousands of fans gathered to see the Panthers prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 NFL season.
Fans gather for “Back Together Saturday” as part of Panthers Training Camp
Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports.
CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices