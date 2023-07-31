PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen at White Duck Taco Shop.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The cause of an overnight fire at a restaurant in Matthews remains unknown, officials said.

The fire inside White Duck Taco Shop on East John Street began in the kitchen, the Matthews Fire Department said.

Firefighters said nobody was inside the taco shop, but there was a person inside Yanni’s Bistro, which is in the same building. That person was not injured.

Officials have not yet said how much damage was caused by the fire.

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

