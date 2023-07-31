PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One person dead in Salisbury after being hit by a moving Amtrak train

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that a person is now dead after being hit by a moving Amtrak train.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., near the 200 block of Depot St., just north of the Salisbury Amtrak station.

As authorities are still on the scene the incident is still under investigation. Police have not identified the person at this time.

