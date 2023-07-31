One person dead in Salisbury after being hit by a moving Amtrak train

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that a person is now dead after being hit by a moving Amtrak train.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., near the 200 block of Depot St., just north of the Salisbury Amtrak station.

As authorities are still on the scene the incident is still under investigation. Police have not identified the person at this time.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.