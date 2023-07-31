Officers chase down loose chickens on busy road in Greenville
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two officers had a “clucking good time” chasing down loose chickens on a busy Greenville road.
The Greenville Police Department posted on Facebook saying Officers Vergiels & Forbis found the chickens on the run on Haywood Road on July 29.
Thankfully, the chickens were not hit by any cars and were taken into custody unharmed.
“Just another day in the life of our dedicated officers,” the department said.
