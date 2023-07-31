PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officers chase down loose chickens on busy road in Greenville

Two officers had to chase down loose chickens.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two officers had a “clucking good time” chasing down loose chickens on a busy Greenville road.

The Greenville Police Department posted on Facebook saying Officers Vergiels & Forbis found the chickens on the run on Haywood Road on July 29.

Thankfully, the chickens were not hit by any cars and were taken into custody unharmed.

“Just another day in the life of our dedicated officers,” the department said.

MORE NEWS: FIFA Women’s World Cup continues on FOX Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Matthews gas station Sunday afternoon.
Three people injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power

Latest News

Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews
Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
One UNC Charlotte professor said tipping in “low-service situations” has created a new standard.
Tipping in Charlotte has gotten ‘out of control’