North Iredell Middle catches fire after lightning strike

OLIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy storms Friday night led to North Iredell Middle School being struck by lightning and subsequently catching fire.

The eighth-grade wing was affected, according to the school’s social media page.

“Lucky for us, our neighbor is Wesley Sloan, a fire fighter,” the post read in part.

[READ ALSO: Iredell-Statesville Schools to begin pilot program for free meals for students at 18 schools]

Several fire departments arrived to help control the blaze.

Since the fire, the school reported several principals and community members have offered their support.

The school will not be delayed for opening Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.