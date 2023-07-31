North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is the first day high school athletes can officially practice in North Carolina.

While it is going to be a hot one, with temperatures in the 90s, schools follow some strict guidelines to keep student-athletes safe in brutally hot conditions.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) requires schools to take a “wet bulb globe temperature” every hour, beginning 30 minutes before every practice.

Players are also provided with water stations and opportunities for quick breaks.

A certified athletic trainer or first responder must also be on-site during any practice.

Rules also instruct coaches to begin the season with shorter, less intense practices and training, while also minimizing protective gear, such as pads and helmets.

Coaches and players are also encouraged to be on the lookout for early signs of distress, including weakness, nausea, headache and lightheadedness.

Teams in South Carolina started practicing on Friday. Catawba Ridge coach Zac Lendyak said that while the sport is obviously important, safety is the top priority.

“As coaches, its our job to take care of these young men,” he said. “We got to learn how to deal with it.”

Many schools are choosing to get practices in early in the day, before the heat ramps up.

