Naked man shot twice after crashing pickup through mobile home

ROWNA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a naked man was shot twice after he crashed his pickup truck into a mobile home in Granite Quarry on Sunday.

According to the report, William Wells Jr. was shot twice in an incident that happened in the 1600 block of Rainey Road just before 4:00 p.m. When deputies arrived at that location, they say they found Wells covered in blood, and they say a woman with a machete was also there.

Deputies say it all started when Wells drove his Ford F-250 pickup truck into the side of a mobile home. Wells left that scene after deputies say he tried to assault the woman living in the home.

Wells also threatened neighbors in other homes, according to the report. One neighbor warned Wells to stay away from him, and shot Wells with a .45 handgun.

Wells was taken to the hospital with injuries that deputies said are not thought to be life-threatening.

The American Red Cross is helping the resident of the heavily damaged mobile home.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.