‘I trusted him’: Sun Fun Pools owner misses deadline - again

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a WBTV investigation revealed dozens of outstanding pool contracts, the owner of Sun Fun Pools in Iredell County promised he would finish all projects by the end of July. By Monday, none of the projects WBTV asked about were finished.

“I believe the man’s words (are) his bond, and, you know, I trusted him,” said former Sun Fun Pools customer Harold Freeze, who said he paid the company $4,000 up front.

Freeze signed a contract with Sun Fun Pools in June 2017 for $28,000 with an agreement the pool would be finished by September. As the summer continued without the project starting, Freeze realized there was an issue with the owner, Tim Reid, keeping his word.

“He never showed up. He never called. We tried to communicate with him with phone call, text. And, finally, I went up to ... his business (storefront) and, just nothing,” he said.

After the deadline came and went, Freeze decided to file a lawsuit.

“I told him, ‘We want to cancel it because you didn’t do what you said,’” Freeze said. “And he, he called and he seemed almost frantic in a way. He (said), ‘You really need to think about it.’ And I said to him, ‘We thought about it. I’m not gonna do it because you didn’t do what you said.’”

When the court date came, Reid did not show up in court but sent his office manager instead.

“The judge told Tim’s office manager, ‘He threw you under the bus.’ And they ruled in our favor. He was to pay the $4,000 back, plus $600 court fees, and we haven’t received anything,” Freeze said.

Since then, Freeze decided not to pursue a pool and got a kiddie pool for his grandkids.

“I’m not thinking about it anymore,” he said, “because, you know, I’m 5 years older, I just, you know, I’ve wasted $4,000. And I have nothing for it. And I’m just not going that way.”

Freeze said he wishes Reid would just pay him back.

“I’d say, ‘Tim, I’d like to have my money back. I don’t hate you. I don’t do anything. I just want my money back and just you leave me alone? I’ll leave you alone,’” Freez e said.

When WBTV spoke to Reid on Monday, he said it has been hard finding people to work and parts were back ordered. He also said the project WBTV reported on July 17 would be finished by Aug. 1.

