Gas prices in Charlotte rise nearly 20 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are continuing to rise across Charlotte, data shows.

Prices are up an average of 19.2 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations across the city. The increase is slightly higher than the national average of 16.5 cents per gallon.

Going back a month, gas prices have soared more than 33 cents per gallon.

Despite the continued increase, prices are still significantly lower than they were this time last year, with the average price per gallon about 35 cents cheaper.

GasBuddy’s survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States in $3.72. In Charlotte, a gallon is slightly cheaper at $3.60.

Across the state, prices have jumped 14.6 cents per gallon, bringing the average price up to $3.52.

The price of diesel also has continued to increase, now sitting at a national average of $3.99 per gallon.

