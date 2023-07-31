PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gas prices in Charlotte rise nearly 20 cents over past week

The average price of gas in Charlotte now sits at $3.60 per gallon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are continuing to rise across Charlotte, data shows.

Prices are up an average of 19.2 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations across the city. The increase is slightly higher than the national average of 16.5 cents per gallon.

Going back a month, gas prices have soared more than 33 cents per gallon.

Despite the continued increase, prices are still significantly lower than they were this time last year, with the average price per gallon about 35 cents cheaper.

GasBuddy’s survey shows the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States in $3.72. In Charlotte, a gallon is slightly cheaper at $3.60.

Across the state, prices have jumped 14.6 cents per gallon, bringing the average price up to $3.52.

The price of diesel also has continued to increase, now sitting at a national average of $3.99 per gallon.

Drivers can find the cheapest gas prices in the area here.

