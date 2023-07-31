Family and Friends of Allisha Watts search for her near Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, family members and friends of Allisha Watts shared how difficult the past two weeks have been without knowing where Allisha is.

”We looking Allisha baby, doing the best we can,” shared Vicky Brown.

Brown was among the group searching and hanging flyers for Watts on Sunday.

“Just doing the best we can for a search in all areas, all remote areas and any leads we’ve gotten hold to. We’re just trying to do our best on foot. It’s just a few of us, but we gonna do what we can with that we got,” said Brown.

The search group spread out in Charlotte, along Woodward Avenue, near Camp North End, taking action to help bring her back home.

Watts was last seen in Charlotte on July 16.

Her family tells us she was in town from Moore County, visiting her boyfriend who lived on Pamela Lorraine Drive. Pamela Lorraine Drive is where she was reported missing from.

Police recently found her SUV at a DMV office in Anson County, with a man believed to be her boyfriend unresponsive inside.

Police have also searched the home of the person who is said to be her boyfriend at least two times.

Brown and others are praying they find Watts soon.

“We’re not afraid to find her, We’re afraid that as we go in these places that no one tries to harm us. God be with us. God be with her wherever she is,” shared Brown.

WBTV was also told a search happened in Anson County earlier on Sunday.

If anyone has any information about her disappearance please don’t hesitate to call the police.

