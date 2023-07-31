PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area

Police said there has been a recent decrease in violent crime in the area.
Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
By Faith Alford
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several shootings in the University City area, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are increasing efforts to reduce crime in that part of the city.

Just last week there were two shootings there, one of which happened at Julius Chambers High School after a fight between two adults. No students were on campus or injured.

Only a few days earlier, someone was shot in broad daylight in the parking lot of a shopping center on University Pointe Plaza.

In a video posted to Facebook, the CMPD captain in charge of the University City division said that over the past seven months, officers have seized 55 firearms, recovered more than 280 stolen vehicles, and made 360 arrests.

While the numbers may seem high, there has been a three-percent decrease in violent crime in the area.

CMPD said they will be patrolling more, especially in high-trafficked areas such as the light rail and near apartment complexes.

Officers are also making an effort to build stronger relationships with the community by conducting community roll calls.

“You will see officers on bicycles, you’ll see officers on dual sports. You’ll see officers in residential communities, apartments and commercial areas,” CMPD Capt. Joan Gallant said. “These are things we regularly do already and what we will continue to do, especially to re-enforce our presence in the University City area.”

Officers are also partnering with Crime Stoppers to follow tips and to get more firearms and offenders off the streets.

