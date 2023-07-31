Charlotte man pleads guilty to wire fraud in $5.3M investment scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to scheming investors out of millions of dollars that went to “Ponzi-style payments” and personal expenses like luxury travel, prosecutors said.

Wynn A.D. Charlebois, 53, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

From 2015 through October 2022, Charlebois used companies he owned and controlled, including WC Private, Wilcox Hybrid, Damon Investments and others, to perpetrate an investment scheme that caused at least 39 investors and entities to lose over $5.3 million, according to court documents.

He recruited friends, family members and social acquaintances by falsely promising their money would be invested in risk-free investments, subscription agreements and loans, according to the U.S. attorney.

Charlebois put in the investment agreements to the victims that he and his entities held stock options for particular companies and the investors could purchase the options and gain specified profits, court documents showed.

“Contrary to the defendant’s claims, instead of using the investors’ money as promised, Charlebois used the funds to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors, and on personal expenses including to pay private school tuition, make mortgage payments, and pay for luxury travel and meals at restaurants,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Charlebois was released on bond after his plea hearing, prosecutors said. A sentencing date has not been set.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

