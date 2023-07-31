PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte man pleads guilty to wire fraud in $5.3M investment scheme

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
A Charlotte man will be sentenced later after pleading guilty Monday to wire fraud.
A Charlotte man will be sentenced later after pleading guilty Monday to wire fraud.(Arizona's Family)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to scheming investors out of millions of dollars that went to “Ponzi-style payments” and personal expenses like luxury travel, prosecutors said.

Wynn A.D. Charlebois, 53, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

From 2015 through October 2022, Charlebois used companies he owned and controlled, including WC Private, Wilcox Hybrid, Damon Investments and others, to perpetrate an investment scheme that caused at least 39 investors and entities to lose over $5.3 million, according to court documents.

He recruited friends, family members and social acquaintances by falsely promising their money would be invested in risk-free investments, subscription agreements and loans, according to the U.S. attorney.

Charlebois put in the investment agreements to the victims that he and his entities held stock options for particular companies and the investors could purchase the options and gain specified profits, court documents showed.

“Contrary to the defendant’s claims, instead of using the investors’ money as promised, Charlebois used the funds to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors, and on personal expenses including to pay private school tuition, make mortgage payments, and pay for luxury travel and meals at restaurants,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Charlebois was released on bond after his plea hearing, prosecutors said. A sentencing date has not been set.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Authorities found that the incident stemmed from a child exchange that began in the parking lot...
Arrests made after domestic dispute leads to Matthews shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Security footage released after 6 migrant workers hit at Lincolnton Walmart

Latest News

Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews
Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
A Charlotte man won a $742,366 jackpot off a $1 Cash 5 ticket.
$1 ticket leads to $740k+ prize for Charlotte man
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot and killed in domestic incident at North Carolina park