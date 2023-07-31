Below-average temps ahead for next several days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be below average for most of the week.

Tuesday : Highs in the 80s, a few storms possible

Temperatures : Below average with lower humidity

Rain chances: On the low side most of the week, chances ramp up late week/weekend

Starting Tuesday, highs will only be in the upper 80s for most of the area. Some places could see an isolated severe storm tomorrow.

Rain chances will be on the lower side of climatological chances this week with isolated/stray storms possible each day.

Late this week we will see high temperatures climbing back into the 90s, with heat index values approaching triple digits by late in the weekend.

Rain chances should start to ramp back up by the end of the week and through the weekend as well.

We’re keeping an eye on one area in the tropics that could develop over the next seven days, The National Hurricane Center is giving this a high chance of development. However, it is not expected to impact land.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

