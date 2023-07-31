PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from...
In this photo taken Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Olympic Mountains are seen beyond a forest from Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic National Park, near Port Angeles, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — An 8-year-old child survived a cougar attack with minor injuries while camping in Olympic National Park in Washington state over the weekend.

“The cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother,” the National Park Service said in a statement. After being assessed by park personnel, the child, who was not identified, went to a hospital for further evaluation.

Rangers shut down the campsite and surrounding areas following the Saturday attack. Park law enforcement and cougar specialists began looking for the animal on Sunday at Lake Angeles. If located, the cougar will be euthanized and officials hope a necropsy will provide clues as to why it attacked.

Cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extremely rare, park officials said. The lethal removal of the cougar is in line with the park’s protocol for wildlife observations, interactions and attacks.

The entirety of the 1,562-square-mile park located about 60 miles east of Seattle is consider cougar territory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Authorities found that the incident stemmed from a child exchange that began in the parking lot...
Arrests made after domestic dispute leads to Matthews shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Security footage released after 6 migrant workers hit at Lincolnton Walmart

Latest News

Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews
Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught...
Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say