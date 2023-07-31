PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1st day in full pads doesn’t mean big time hitting for the Carolina Panthers

Panthers RB Miles Sanders and LB Shaq Thompson mixing it up on the first day in full pads for the team.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Now the real football begins… First full padded practice brings a smile to the faces of most football players.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton.

But not all players are a fan of this day.

“Not excited as a linebacker, but it’s fun,” said Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson. “I ain’t out there looking to be out there clacking, but it felt great to be back in them.”

Jackson said that while smiling and laughing.

The good news for Donte and his fellow team mates on the outside, coaches aren’t really looking for them to do the big time hitting... at least not yet.

“We’re going to thud it off in the hole where it’s necessary like between the tackles, but out in space, we are going to be smart,” said Panthers head coach Frank Reich. “Really, we’re looking for the physical work when the O-Line and the D-Line are together in pods and one on one. And when we get into run team periods, up front, it is pretty physical.”

To coach’s point, no real big time collisions today at practice. The biggest hit came from safety Xavier Woods as he threw a shoulder into running back Chuba Hubbard during team drills.

The key right now is to preserve the players bodies because there is a long season ahead.

“To play at the best of my ability for 17 weeks, it’s because your body,” said Moton. “It’s marathon and not a sprint and they understand that.”

All in all, a pretty uneventful first day in pad. That’s what you want. No major injures… just coming out and getting the work done. Bottom line, so far, so good for the Carolina Panthers.

