18-year-old from ‘Brainy Bunch’ family graduates with master’s degree

Marianna Harding is graduating from Auburn University with a master’s degree in agriculture at the age of 18.
By Julia Avant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – At age 18, most people are just heading into their freshman year of undergraduate studies. But one 18-year-old from Alabama is graduating with her master’s degree.

She also graduated from high school at age 11.

Harding comes from a Montgomery family known as “The Brainy Bunch” – she is one of 10 children, most of whom started college by the age of 12. One of the boys even graduated law school at 19.

All the children grew up homeschooled. Harding is the eighth child in the family.

She said there was always healthy competition between siblings.

“We all had different interest levels, and most of us different colleges,” she said.

In 2022, Harding earned her bachelor’s degree virtually from a university in Nebraska. Shortly after, she was off to Auburn’s campus to get her master’s degree.

“Although my focus was very much on studies, there was no lack of fun times,” she said.

While on campus, Harding was part of multiple clubs, a campus employee, and kept active in her church. She hopes that her story will encourage others to go after their goals no matter their age.

Now that she has graduated, Harding will begin working for the Lee County Extension where she’ll teach others about agriculture.

Parents Kip and Mona Lisa Harding made an appearance on NBC’s “Today Show” in 2014 to discuss their book, “The Brainy Bunch: The Harding Family’s Method to College Ready by Age Twelve.” They also have a YouTube channel.

“My kids are not any smarter than anybody else’s, they’re really motivated and they’re very hard working, but really feel like anyone can get these kinds of results,” Mona Lisa Harding said during a 2021 interview.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

