PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

$1 ticket leads to $740k+ prize for Charlotte man

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.
A Charlotte man won a $742,366 jackpot off a $1 Cash 5 ticket.
A Charlotte man won a $742,366 jackpot off a $1 Cash 5 ticket.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ehab Mayy of Charlotte won a $742,366 jackpot off a $1 Cash 5 ticket.

Mayy bought his Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. His numbers matched all five white balls in the July 7 drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $528,937.

[Read also: Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket]

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina in which players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $224,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Authorities found that the incident stemmed from a child exchange that began in the parking lot...
Arrests made after domestic dispute leads to Matthews shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Security footage has been released after police said the driver of an SUV intentionally hit the...
Security footage released after 6 migrant workers hit at Lincolnton Walmart

Latest News

Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews
Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was shot and killed at a park in Rockingham County on Sunday afternoon.
UNC Health doctor shot and killed in domestic incident at North Carolina park