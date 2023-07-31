$1 ticket leads to $740k+ prize for Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ehab Mayy of Charlotte won a $742,366 jackpot off a $1 Cash 5 ticket.

Mayy bought his Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. His numbers matched all five white balls in the July 7 drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $528,937.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina in which players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $224,000.

