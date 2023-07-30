PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Where is Allisha? Family, friends mark 14 days in search across Charlotte

The family has searched in Mecklenburg county as well as Anson county over the last two weeks(Family photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing Charlotte woman has continued and today now marks day 14 since her disappearance.

Community members have been on the lookout for 39-year-old Allisha Watts who has been missing since July 16.

The family has searched in Mecklenburg county as well as Anson county over the last two weeks.

Officials are investigating the circumstances for her disappearance

WBTV was there as the family and friends searched for Watts.

While the family calls for more answers, law enforcement say they have been working countless hours to solve this case and bring Watts home.

