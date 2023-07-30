Traffic Alert: Portion of South Tryon Street in Charlotte closed

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews have not confirmed whether there were any injuries, or when the road is expected to reopen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of South Tryon Street is shut down because of an accident, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The area affected is the 7500 block, around the area of the Bojangles.

Firefighters at the scene report there were no deaths in the crash.

Powerlines do appear to be down.

Crews are requesting drivers stay away from the area while they work to clear the scene.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

