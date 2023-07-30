Traffic Alert: Portion of South Tryon Street in Charlotte closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of South Tryon Street is shut down because of an accident, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The area affected is the 7500 block, around the area of the Bojangles.

Firefighters at the scene report there were no deaths in the crash.

Powerlines do appear to be down.

Crews are requesting drivers stay away from the area while they work to clear the scene.

