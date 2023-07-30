Three people injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people injured after a domestic dispute involving a child leads to multiple being shot.

This incident happened shortly after 12:00 p.m., at the 10100 block of Northeast Pkwy at Windsor Park.

According to The Matthews Police Department, a man and his girlfriend was shot after two men opened fire on them in the parking lot of Windsor Park.

The two men who opened fire had been identified as the ex-boyfriend and ex-boyfriend’s brother of the girl who was in the vehicle.

The men followed the victims to hospital and then left the area. Shortly thereafter, a Matthews Officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Matthews Mint Hill Rd.

The Officer stopped the suspect in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located at 11200 block E. Independence Blvd.

The driver was found to be suffering from a significant wound to the arm. The suspect who also was the driver was treated and eventually taken to the hsopital

The suspect who was driving the vehicle had his brother who was also a suspect, and two children in the vehicle as well.

Authorities found that the incident stemmed from an isolated, domestic dispute regarding a child exchange that began in the parking lot of Windsor Park.

The male victim, in this case, was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his wrist, and the female victim was treated and released for injuries received from shattered glass and a physical assault.

The suspect continues to receive medical treatment and is currently in stable condition. No other injuries were reported from this incident.

