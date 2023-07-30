PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As severe storms effect our area, residents are now dealing with broken power lines, tree damages, and outages this evening.

Over 4,000 residents in the surrounding areas of Charlotte are without power. Allen, Mooresville, Salisbury, and Concord have seen majority of the outages and damages.

Outages have been reported shortly before 9:00 p.m., for those areas and residents should expect their power to be restored as late as 1:30 a.m.

WBTV will keep you updated on the latest information regarding severe weather as well as updates on storm damages in the area as well.

