Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As severe storms effect our area, residents are now dealing with broken power lines, tree damages, and outages this evening.

Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.

Over 4,000 residents in the surrounding areas of Charlotte are without power. Allen, Mooresville, Salisbury, and Concord have seen majority of the outages and damages.

Outages have been reported shortly before 9:00 p.m., for those areas and residents should expect their power to be restored as late as 1:30 a.m.

