PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie

Fry’s body was located shortly before 8:00 p.m.
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.
Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police has confirmed that 26-year-old Brianna Maurine Fry was found dead at Lake Wylie this evening.

Fry was reported missing by family members Saturday night and was last seen at about 2:00 a.m., on Friday July 28.

Her body was located shortly before 8:00 p.m., Sunday evening after a search that lasted most of the day.

If you have any other information about this case the Gaston County Police Department urge you to call them at 704-866-3320 or 911.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Matthews gas station Sunday afternoon.
Three people injured after domestic dispute leads to shooting
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power

Latest News

Police are increasing their efforts to reduce crime in Charlotte's University City area.
CMPD ramping up efforts to reduce crime in University City area
Nobody was hurt after White Duck Taco Shop caught fire near downtown Matthews overnight.
Overnight fire damages restaurant near downtown Matthews
Fall practices for student-athletes in North Carolina are officially kicking off Monday.
North Carolina student-athletes to begin official fall practices Monday
One UNC Charlotte professor said tipping in “low-service situations” has created a new standard.
Tipping in Charlotte has gotten ‘out of control’