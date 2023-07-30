Missing Belmont woman found dead in Lake Wylie
Fry’s body was located shortly before 8:00 p.m.
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police has confirmed that 26-year-old Brianna Maurine Fry was found dead at Lake Wylie this evening.
Fry was reported missing by family members Saturday night and was last seen at about 2:00 a.m., on Friday July 28.
Her body was located shortly before 8:00 p.m., Sunday evening after a search that lasted most of the day.
If you have any other information about this case the Gaston County Police Department urge you to call them at 704-866-3320 or 911.
Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.
Watch continuing news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.