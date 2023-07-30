Matthews gas station shooting injures 1

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a Matthews gas station Sunday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, it happened at the Exxon station around the 11200 block of East Independence Boulevard.

The person who was injured was taken to an area hospital.

WBTV is working to find out what led up to the shooting and whether any arrests were made.

