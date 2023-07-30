Charlotte area residents without power after Severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in the area are without power following recent storms that have had an effect on power lines and road ways.

Upwards to 3,000 residents are without power following recent storms.

Almost 560 residents in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte are without power due to fallen trees and limbs damaging equipment in the area.

According to Duke Energy, power should be restored at 10:00 p.m.

Areas around Charlotte such as Idlewood South and Marlwood have seen anywhere between 400-500 outages from the recent storm damages.

There’s also almost 2,000 people without power east of Monroe in Union County. Unionville, New Salem, Olive Branch have also seen significant outages due to storm damage.

