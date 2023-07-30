CATS bus, truck crash injures 13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 13 people are hurt and Plaza was shut down due to a crash involving a CATS bus and truck that happened Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around the 5600 block, close to Cove Creek Drive.

Officers at the scene reported that 10 of the patients were from the bus and the other three from the truck. Of the 13 patients, one was treated for life-threatening injuries, two for serious injuries, and the others were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

