Belmont woman reported missing

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing Belmont woman.

Brianne Maurine Fry, age 26, was reported missing by family members Saturday night. She was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday.

Fry is described as a white female standing around 5′5″ tall and weighing about 150lbs. She has straight, red hair and brown eyes. She has piercings on her ears, nose and tongue and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 911.

