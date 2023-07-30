PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
6 Hospitalized after vehicle assault in Lincolnton

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by a moving vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m., at a Walmart in Lincolnton at the 300 block of North Generals Blvd.

The vehicle is an older model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack. The driver was described as an older white male. While the assault appeared to be intentional, a motive is still unclear and all six migrant workers were taken to Atrium Health to be treated for their injuries, none of which appear to be life threatening.

The Lincolnton Police Department are urging anyone with information to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.

