“We’re a village”: Seven Homes Foster Care hosts first Back To School Bash

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 80 children in the North Carolina foster care system got a backpack full of supplies Friday evening.

More importantly, they got the confidence to start the school year off strong.

Seven Homes Foster Care partnered with Jockey Being Family and the Foster Family Alliance of North Carolina to host their first-ever Back to School Bash.

“It means everything to see the smiles on these kids faces,” Seven Homes Community Relations Director Katelyn Hall said. “School supplies, to some it’s simple to some it’s the world.”

Each kid got to fill their backpack with pencils, notebooks, and whatever else they’ll need on the first day of class. For some kids, it represented a level of stability that they might not otherwise have found.

“Having these school supplies is just one step closer to saying ‘this is your permanent home, this is you’re doing to be best for you,’” foster parent and Seven Homes volunteer Sarah Reidy-Jones said. “So this is a blessing.”

Beyond the school supplies, those involved say this event was more importantly to show these kids that they are loved and cared for as they prepare to go back to school.

“It’s a journey, and we’re a village. We’re going to be there with them,” Hall said.

