Traffic alert: I-485 closed in both directions on outer loop following crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 485 is closed in both directions on the outer loop following a serious crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:21 p.m. near exit 51.

Medic confirmed that one person had life-threatening injuries.

Severe congestion is expected until at least 2:21 p.m.

