Traffic alert: I-485 closed in both directions on outer loop following crash
Severe congestion is expected until at least 2:21 p.m.
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 485 is closed in both directions on the outer loop following a serious crash.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:21 p.m. near exit 51.
Medic confirmed that one person had life-threatening injuries.
