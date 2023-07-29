PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Traffic alert: I-485 closed in both directions on outer loop following crash

Severe congestion is expected until at least 2:21 p.m.
Interstate 485 is closed in both directions following a serious crash.
Interstate 485 is closed in both directions following a serious crash.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 485 is closed in both directions on the outer loop following a serious crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:21 p.m. near exit 51.

Medic confirmed that one person had life-threatening injuries.

Severe congestion is expected until at least 2:21 p.m.

Get the latest updates on this and other breaking news by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Department of Labor officials said they continue their investigation into the Fury 325...
‘Weld indication’ discovered on Carowinds’ Fury 325 coaster, officials say
A 69-year-old man died after he ran off the road after suffering a possible medical emergency.
Man dies in crash after suffering possible medical emergency in Catawba County

Latest News

Memorial candles
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch (left) and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch were previously reported missing...
AMBER Alert canceled for two Durham, NC girls
William Timothy Amburn Jr
Catawba Co. deputies arrest man in secret peeping case
Seven Homes Foster Care in Gastonia, N.C. held its first Back to School Bash event, which saw...
“We’re a village”: Seven Homes Foster Care hosts first Back To School Bash