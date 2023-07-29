PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 18-month-old from Williamston died Saturday morning after he was found in the family pool.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Josue Hernandez.

Officials say they responded to the 300 block of McAlister Road around 11 a.m. where they say Hernandez was apparently able to get out of the house from a door that was unintentionally left open by a dog while family members were sleeping and enter an above-ground pool.

The father found Hernandez in the pool and began giving CPR as first responders arrived.

The Coroner’s Office says the investigation indicates Hernandez died from freshwater drowning and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force, which is made up of members of several agencies.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Both directions of the outer loop were closed for an hour and a half.
I-485 reopened following crash
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch (left) and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch were previously reported missing...
AMBER Alert canceled for two Durham, NC girls

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Residents in multiple counties are dealing with the effects of severe weather.
Severe storms effecting residents, over 4,000 people without power
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Both directions of the outer loop were closed for an hour and a half.
I-485 reopened following crash