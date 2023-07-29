Plans to restore Barber-Scotia College

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The new Barber Scotia President Chris Rey says he is up for the challenge. Barber-Scotia has struggled to keep students and accreditation. It lost its accreditation back in 2004. Only a handful of students still attend, and the school has immediate debt to tackle. Rey started the job on July 17th. WBTV visited him on his second week on the job. The new leader described his first few days.

“Oh my God,” Barber-Scotia College President Chris Rey said. “It’s like literally like drinking from a firehose. It’s a lot of systems that I have to learn. A lot of connection points we have to make in the city. There’s a lot going on on the campus right now as it relates to addressing code enforcement with the city and tax exemption with the county.”

Rey says he took the job because of the words he heard from a fraternity brother and beloved politician.

“My mentor was John Lewis,” Rey said. “Right before the Congressman passed away - our last conversation was it’s your turn. It was literally like the proverbial passing the baton. And his statement to me was - Don’t allow your talents that have been given to you to not be used to move humanity forward. And so, when this opportunity arrived it was a no-brainer for me. I could not allow another Historically Black College to close on my watch.”

The new leader says he wants to mend strained relationships. The College owes about $500,000. Rey wants to tackle that debt immediately. He wants to work with politicians.

“As the new President of the College,” Rey said. “My message is very clear - I want to work with you. Yesterday I took a letter to the Mayor requesting a sit down meeting with him and I - to build that rapport. Build that relationship so that he can understand what our plans are for the Institution and how both of our administrations don’t want to go down in history as the footnote that the college was shuttered on our watch. How can we work together to make sure that Barber Scotia becomes a viable part of this community again.”

The new President has a plan to improve the Historically Black College. It is called Barber Scotia RISING - that stands for Rebuilding -Instruction -Strategy - Infrastructure - Network -Governance.

“We know that moving forward to reach accreditation,” he said. “Our governance as an institution has to be A+ that means our governance around our finances, our governance around our policies, our governance in how we conduct the business of this institution...It takes about 18 – 24 months to go through the process properly and we are confident that we will be able to get through that process.”

When it comes to raising money for the school the new president will launch a fundraising project.

“We’re 156 years old,” Rey said. “We’re asking that we build a donor base of least 6,500 – 7000 individuals to donate 156 dollars to Barber Scotia - that’s it. We know that those resources will allow us to pay off the city in a short amount of time and then allow for us to stabilize our finances while we are aggressively looking at government grants and other corporate partners that we are having discussions with right now.”

The President’s plan also includes offering students a debt-free college education.

“To attend Barber Scotia, it’s $1500 - $3,000 a year,” The President said. “So in four years, you can have a degree for $12,000 in-person or online. So our goal is to identify donors that will contribute to that student’s future...Folks are beginning to line up that are beginning to say I’ll sponsor a student for four years. I’ll sponsor a student for one year - so my hope is that by the middle of the Fall semester that we would have reached at least 200 to 300 fully funded scholarships for students to attend Barber-Scotia.”

Rey is the International President of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He says having that network of 225,000 Brothers will help him get the job done.

“It’s no secret,” Rey said. “I already told the brothers that they are going to play a big role in helping to save this institution and they are ready for that challenge...The first full scholarship is going to come from Phi Beta Sigma.”

Rey also says people are reaching out to him to teach at the College pro-bono. He says there is a new energy at the school. He is ready to offer a new vision for the school.

“My hope is and when I think about reimagining Barber Scotia is that the degrees that we are looking at now and reshaping for the future are those that are going have folk that are job ready as soon as they get that piece of paper. In the coming months, we are going to be rolling out a new cohort of certificate programs for the institution that is going to allow us to partner with some of our corporate leaders out here in the Electronic and Aerospace manufacturing areas that we know that need individuals right now...I’ve already had someone approach me about a nursing program for the institution.”

In the coming weeks - the new leader says he will be announcing a new Chief Financial Officer, VP of Enrollment, and VP of Institutional and Development.

“There’s no question Barber Scotia can be an amazing asset to this region,” Rey said. “I’m going to work every day that I get up to make sure that we are leaning into that future. This region will grow - Barber Scotia will be a part of that growth and we’re going to help to produce the students’ skill set to stay in this region and make it a viable force in North Carolina. I strongly believe that, and I am ready for that challenge.”

Rey says his Presidential Inauguration will be sometime in January.

