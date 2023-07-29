PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
HVAC technicians in high demand during peak-heat months

Record temperatures cause units to fail in the summer heat
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat is taking a toll in more ways than one.

This is especially true if your air conditioning unit malfunctions when you need it most.

HVAC technician Josh Irias said July, one of the hottest months, is when they undoubtedly get the most calls for service.

“On a really busy day we get anywhere from 4 to 5 calls,” he said.

Friday afternoon, Irias helped Vince Librizzi with his AC unit.

“Some of the companies told me they were getting calls all night long,” recalled Librizzi of the demand this time of year.

To avoid an issue, Irias advises keeping your inside filters and your outside AC unit coils clean and have someone run maintenance on your units at least once a year.

If you do run into a problem, he says call a technician.

Irias says the grueling heat can slow his team down a bit, but they will still make sure to get to your house as quick as they can.

