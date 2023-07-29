Fans gather for “Back Together Saturday” as part of Panthers Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Football season is right around the corner and fans in the Carolinas are ready to see their beloved Panthers take the field.

Fans at Wofford College enjoyed football activities, games, and an autograph session for children after the conclusion of “Back Together Saturday” Panthers practice. There was fun for football fanatics and people of all ages who wanted to enjoy the atmosphere as a new season is among us.

Nice to have you back 😁 pic.twitter.com/uA5usxHqJZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2023

Thousands of fans gathered to see the Panthers prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 NFL season. Approximately 15,000 people showed up to Wofford College to see the new look team.

This team will be lead by new coach Frank Reich and new franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. Frank Reich is starting his first season taking over as the head coach bringing his offensive expertise here to Carolina after former head coach Matt Rhule had struggled to make progress offensively last season.

The Panthers were 30th in the NFL in third down conversion rate, 29th in yards per game, and 19th in points per game. Reich along with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown are looking to turn that around but they started by adding new pieces throughout the offense.

In addition to trading up to No.1 overall to draft Bryce Young, the Panthers didn’t hesitate to add pass catchers Adam Thielen, Lavsihka Shenault, D.J Chark, and Hayden Hurst. They also are looking to maintain what was a solid run game by adding former Eagles running back Miles Sanders next to Chuba Hubbard.

HC Frank Reich recently named Bryce Young the starter going into week one of the regular season and it seems like their wasting no time trying to see how good of a fit Young can be in Reich’s scheme with the personnel around him.

Another highlight of the team is the defense. Ejiro Evero’s defense can be disruptive when healthy given the amount of talent on the roster. Also defensive standout Brain Burns has been the highlight of camp despite reports of him being in contract negotiations with the team.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn has quickly emerged as one of the most skilled standout corners in all of football but has been battling with injuries. Shaq Thompson, CJ Henderson, Donte Jackson, and Yetur Gross-Matos have made good plays all camp that have given Frank Reich reasons to be optimistic during camp.

The Panthers defense has been the highlight of the team over the last few seasons and given the talent as well as the productivity, Carolina has the chance to be the best defense in the NFC South this season.

A few Panthers legends also made an appearance in Spartanburg today. Former Panthers Steve Smith, Chris Gamble, Charles Johnson and Mike Rucker made an appearance and also got the chance to catch up with a few veteran players on the team.

Passing the torch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/H3mYfK1MIA — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) July 27, 2023

The Panthers will have many more practices to go before their first preseason game against the Jets on August 12. There is currently 90 men on roster but as we get closer to September teams across the NFL including the Panthers will have to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players.

