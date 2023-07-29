Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County school is opening up to offer support for the community after the death of a student.

Dalton Gay, a student at Jesse Carson High School, died Friday night.

Families should have received a Connect Ed message this afternoon concerning the sad news of Dalton Gay's passing. In... Posted by Jesse C. Carson High School on Saturday, July 29, 2023

The school will open to host school students and staff at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Staff have also invited students to attend a regular church service at 11 a.m. at Charity Baptist Church in his memory.

