Community mourning the passing of Rowan Co. student
The school will open its doors to students and staff on Sunday.
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County school is opening up to offer support for the community after the death of a student.
Dalton Gay, a student at Jesse Carson High School, died Friday night.
The school will open to host school students and staff at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Staff have also invited students to attend a regular church service at 11 a.m. at Charity Baptist Church in his memory.
