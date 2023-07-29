PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD involved in high speed chase in Northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were involved in a high speed chase this evening after a suspect fled the scene of what appeared to be a shooting.

According to CMPD the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., on the 1900 block of Prospect Drive.

Officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds and noticed the suspect involved in the shooting made an attempt to leave the scene in their vehicle.

CMPD made a pursuit to stop the suspect and that pursuit eventually resulted in a crash on the intersection of Cinderella Lane and Sugar Creek Road.

Despite the reckless driving from the suspect, no motorists or residents were injured or involved during the collision, according to CMPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing but WBTV will keep you updated on more information regarding the high speed chase.

