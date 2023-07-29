PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

