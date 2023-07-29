AMBER Alert issued for two Durham, N.C. girls

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - The Durham Police Department is looking for two missing children, Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch.

Makayla is a 7-year-old Black female who stands about 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 41 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair braided with clear beads. She was last seen in a pink or coral lace dress with white ruffle socks and black shoes that have bows on the back with diamonds.

Kaylee is an 8-year-old Black female who stands about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair braided with clear beads. She was last seen in a layered floral dress that is mostly lavender with some pink and white, a silver belt, and white sandals with braids across the top.

Garrett Hatch is believed to be with , Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch, two missing girls from Durham. (N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

The girls are believed to be with Garrett Hatch, a 34-year-old Black male standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and long, black locs. He was last seen wearing white pants, black shoes and a black, white and pink block shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440, or call 911 or* HP.

Get the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.