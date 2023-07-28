PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman facing drug, child abuse charges after being found unconscious in Union Co. parking lot

The woman and her 15-month-child were found in a vehicle at an Indian Trail grocery store.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested last week after she was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle in a Union County grocery store parking lot.

Deputies were called to the Aldi in Indian Trail to check on the woman, and found she was showing signs of severe drug impairment, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s 15-month-old child was also inside the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

After she was evaluated by paramedics, the woman, 35-year-old Gabriel Ball, a deputy began an impaired driving investigation.

Deputies said various types of drugs were found in Ball’s vehicle, including Xanax and liquid fentanyl, which was found inside the child’s cup. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is “doing well.”

The sheriff’s office is working with Union County Child Protective Services to ensure the child receives proper supervision and care.

After the investigation, Ball was charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving while impaired
  • Felony child abuse
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Felony probation violation
  • Simple possession of SCH IV controlled substance
  • Felony possession of SCH I controlled substance

She remains in custody and was given a $105,000 secured bond.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

