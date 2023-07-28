Scorching-hot weekend on tap, scattered storm chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track for some higher humidity and hotter temperatures to spread across our area through the weekend.

Today : Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms possible

Weekend Outlook : Scattered PM showers and storms, hot

Monday: Isolated storms, hot

This afternoon an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs will climbing into mid to upper 90s and heat index values into the low 100s.

Tonight, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s.

On Saturday, some scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon/evening; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

On Sunday, a cold front will drop into the Carolinas increasing our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Despite the chances for storms, high temperatures will still climb into the 90s.

For Monday expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the 90s with a stray thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. It’s finally on Tuesday and Wednesday that we expect some relief from the sweltering heat with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

