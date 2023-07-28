Police: Man stole machines, ink, needles from Gaston Co. tattoo studio

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen from a Gaston County tattoo studio earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers were called to From the Ashes Tattoo Studio on Wilkinson Boulevard in Lowell around 11:30 p.m. on July 25, according to the Lowell Police Department.

A man broke out a front window of the business and stole several tattoo machines, a firearm, electronics and several other items, investigators said.

The tattoo machines and tattoo ink, needles and supplies were valued at over $3,000, according to a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (704) 824-8540.

