PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Patient, caregiver rescued after home catches fire in Lancaster, SC

First responders said the window was too small to take bedridden patient through.
Officials said the house fire was on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster.
Officials said the house fire was on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A bedridden patient and his caregiver were rescued after they became trapped by a house fire in Lancaster on Thursday, officials said.

First responders got the call for the fire on Bethel Boat Landing Road around 12 p.m., according to information from Lancaster County.

The occupants of the home included the bariatric patient and his caregiver. Two volunteer firefighters spoke with the caregiver through a window and told her how to quickly seal the room off from smoke, officials said.

First responders said the window was too small to take the bedridden patient through. A team started ventilating the home to clear some of the smoke, while another firefighter got inside through the window and shared his breathing apparatus with the man until the fire was contained and the smoke had cleared, a news release stated.

Lancaster County Fire Rescue Director Darren Player said there was a high probability one or both of the occupants would not have survived the fire if the flames had not been doused so quickly.

According to Player, both the patient and the caregiver were taken to the hospital and are in “relatively good shape.”

“Every individual on that scene – firefighters, Sheriff’s deputies, EMS paramedics and EMTs – had one goal in mind and that was to safely rescue the occupants. And that goal, because of all their hard work and coordinated efforts, was achieved,” Player said in a statement.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Chandler Kluttz shows the injury to his remaining arm as well as the injury to his head.
Mother, 3 sons charged with hammer, pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by...
24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in Myers Park
Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports.
CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices
The woman was found in her car at the Aldi in Indian Trail.
Woman facing drug, child abuse charges after being found unconscious in Union Co. parking lot
Officials said a house fire on Carousel Drive in east Charlotte was intentionally set on...
House fire in east Charlotte intentionally set, no injuries reported
Charlotte city leaders working to improve city's 'bikeability'
Charlotte city leaders working to improve city's 'bikeability'