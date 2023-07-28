Man killed, another wounded in Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 26-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Flint Hill Street for a disorderly call. While on the way, dispatchers told them it was a possible shooting.

Police found two men at the scene who had been shot. The 26-year-old died at the hospital.

Maurice Lamont Burris Jr., 25, was found at his home, which is close to Flint Hill Street. Burris was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

