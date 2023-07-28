PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed, another wounded in Rock Hill shooting

Suspect faces multiple charges including murder and attempted murder.
A 26-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning,...
A 26-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department said.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 26-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

At about 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Flint Hill Street for a disorderly call. While on the way, dispatchers told them it was a possible shooting.

Police found two men at the scene who had been shot. The 26-year-old died at the hospital.

Maurice Lamont Burris Jr., 25, was found at his home, which is close to Flint Hill Street. Burris was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Chandler Kluttz shows the injury to his remaining arm as well as the injury to his head.
Mother, 3 sons charged with hammer, pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed a 31-year-old woman who had been reported...
Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests
Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by...
24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in Myers Park
Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports.
CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices