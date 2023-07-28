PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man dies in crash after suffering possible medical emergency in Catawba County

Police said the man may have suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control.
A 69-year-old man died after he ran off the road after suffering possible medical emergency.
A 69-year-old man died after he ran off the road after suffering possible medical emergency.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Catawba County on Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of West 13th Street and Northwest Boulevard, the Newton Police Department said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man, Robert Lewis Abernathy, was driving south on Northwest Boulevard when he ran off the left side of the road, jumped a curb and went airborne.

While the man’s pickup truck was in the air, it went through a fence and a yard before coming to a stop in a group of trees.

First responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures at the scene, but Abernathy died due to his injuries.

Police said he may have suffered a medical emergency, which could have caused him to lose control and crash.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should call Newton Police at 828-465-7430.

