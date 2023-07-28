PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.(Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
The front window at Fink's Jewelers in Birkdale Village was seen smashed in Thursday morning....
Break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store happens two weeks after armed robbery
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Chandler Kluttz shows the injury to his remaining arm as well as the injury to his head.
Mother, 3 sons charged with hammer, pipe assault on disabled ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Funds raised go toward a variety of cancer treatments, many of which are not covered by...
24 Hours of Booty set to kick off Friday evening in Myers Park
Including all middle and high schools, the district has thousands of students who play sports.
CMS to host coaching symposium ahead of start of official practices
The woman was found in her car at the Aldi in Indian Trail.
Woman facing drug, child abuse charges after being found unconscious in Union Co. parking lot
Officials said a house fire on Carousel Drive in east Charlotte was intentionally set on...
House fire in east Charlotte intentionally set, no injuries reported
Charlotte city leaders working to improve city's 'bikeability'
Charlotte city leaders working to improve city's 'bikeability'