Kannapolis Fire will offer non-certified CPR classes

Sets goal to train 200 people in 2023
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department is offering non-certified CPR classes in July, August and September. Each class is only two hours and free to the public. Kannapolis Fire’s goal is to train 200 people in our community to do CPR in 2023.

Classes will be offered: 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturdays - July 29, August 19 and September 16. (You only need to attend one of the two hour classes).

Email Bill Jamieson at bjamieson@kannapolisnc.gov or call 704.920.4260 to sign up for the class.

According to a report by the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiac arrest remains a public health crisis. There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal. That means nearly 1,000 people each day die from cardiac arrests at their home, workplace or other locations.

Kannapolis Fire is committed to saving as many cardiac arrest victims as possible. You can help by learning CPR. Having people on scene who can begin CPR immediately before our trained firefighters arrive could mean the difference between life and death. Statistics show that CPR saves lives. For example, patients in Cabarrus County who were discharged with a high quality of life in 2022, had on scene CPR initiated from bystanders, in over 54% of those cases.

