House fire in east Charlotte intentionally set, no injuries reported

The fire was set Thursday afternoon at a home on Carousel Drive.
Officials said a house fire on Carousel Drive in east Charlotte was intentionally set on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators have determined that a house fire in east Charlotte was intentionally set on Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carousel Drive, off of East W.T. Harris Boulevard, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which reportedly started in the home’s basement.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

