Heat, humidity set up scorching-hot weekend, scattered storm chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will stay hot Friday and into the weekend, with highs once again expected in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday.

While rain has been scarce this week, the heat and humidity could make way for some scattered storms later in the day on Saturday and Sunday. Still though, chances for rain remain the highest toward the mountains.

Fortunately though, some slight relief is on the way as the humidity is expected to drop and temperatures will be more seasonable next week.

