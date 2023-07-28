PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Heat, humidity set up scorching-hot weekend, scattered storm chances return

High temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 90s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will stay hot Friday and into the weekend, with highs once again expected in the mid to upper 90s through Sunday.

While rain has been scarce this week, the heat and humidity could make way for some scattered storms later in the day on Saturday and Sunday. Still though, chances for rain remain the highest toward the mountains.

Fortunately though, some slight relief is on the way as the humidity is expected to drop and temperatures will be more seasonable next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Temperatures will again climb into the 90s on Friday.
Temperatures will once again hit the 90s on Friday.
Although a stray shower or storm is possible on Friday, scattered storm chances don’t return...
Hot summer weather is heightening the risk of heat-related illnesses and conditions.
Hot temperatures increasing potential for heat-related health conditions